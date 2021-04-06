Crews respond to gas leak

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur firefighters responded to a gas leak Tuesday morning.

It happened near Monroe and Williams streets.

Fire Capt. Mike Bishop said there was a 2-inch gas line that was hit by construction crews. He says they were replacing a fire hydrant at the time.

Bishop says Ameren Illinois crews arrived quickly at the scene to begin repairs. He adds the fire department kept two units on stand-by for precaution.

Bishop says the leak was patched up before 10 a.m. He says no homes were evacuated, but they did ask a nearby business “to go take a coffee break just to stay on the safe side.”

ORIGINAL POST: DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department is at the scene of a gas leak Tuesday morning.

It’s happening near Monroe and Williams streets.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.