Crews respond to fire at Wal-Mart

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — First-responders were called out to a Springfield Wal-Mart after a small fire broke out.

The Springfield Fire Department’s union, Local #37, says on Facebook crews responded to the Wal-Mart on Lejune Drive off of 11th Street.

Arriving at the scene, firefighters noted that nothing was showing and there were a lot of cars blocking the fire lane.

Crews say they learned there was a small fire in the refrigerated section that has been put out.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.