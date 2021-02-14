Crews respond to fire at Wal-Mart

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — First-responders were called out to a Springfield Wal-Mart after a small fire broke out.

The Springfield Fire Department’s union, Local #37, says on Facebook crews responded to the Wal-Mart on Lejune Drive off of 11th Street.

Arriving at the scene, firefighters noted that nothing was showing and there were a lot of cars blocking the fire lane.

Crews say they learned there was a small fire in the refrigerated section that has been put out.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story