Crews respond to fire at trailer park

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters say they quickly put out a house fire Monday morning at a mobile home park.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. at 20 Raintree Drive in Champaign.

That’s at the Shadowwood Mobile Homes trailer park on North Market Street, just south of I-74.

Arriving at the scene, crews say they found heavy smoke coming from the home. One hose line was pulled out and a fire in the living room was knocked down.

Fire crews say no one was home at the time and no one was hurt. It was reported by a passerby, they add.

Firefighters say a big concern of theirs is working quickly to put out the flames and make the area safe without exposing equipment and hoses to freezing temperatures for too long.

The cause of the fire is being actively investigated.

“The Champaign Fire Department reminds all citizens to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan,” says a press release. “Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.”

ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — First-responders are at the scene of a fire Monday morning.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. at 20 Raintree Drive in Champaign.

That’s at the Shadowwood Mobile Homes trailer park on North Market Street, just south of I-74.