Crews respond to fire at Longbranch Grill

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville business is damaged after a fire.

People are waking up to shattered windows on Main Street.

All floors of Longbranch Grill were damaged from the inside out.

People on social media are saying it’s sad to see the restaurant catch completely on fire.

Photo by Gaddis Graphics

A long-time employee tells WCIA that no customers or staff were hurt. They say the restaurant had been closed for a few hours before the fire broke out.

The fire broke out at 10 p.m. Wednesday, WCIA has learned. Additionally, everything on the inside has been destroyed.

This comes just weeks after the restaurant reopened for in-person dining.

Longbranch Grill has been open for over 15 years in the Shelbyville Community.

