Crews respond to fire at Champaign Target

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are responding to a fire at the Champaign Target on North Prospect Avenue.

Our crew at the scene can see flames emerging from the roof.

Champaign fire chief Gary Ludwig said the crews scaled the store’s roof with an extension ladder and quickly put out the flames shooting from a rooftop air handling unit.

“There was flames coming from the roof,” Ludwig said. “We have laddered the roof as you can see behind me. We have determined it was a heating unit/air conditioner that was on fire.”

The store was evacuated shortly after 8:00 p.m. One employee said she didn’t have time to panic because they were rushed out in such a hurry. The fire did not spread to the inside of the store.

“Firefighters responded to a report from a passerby of a fire on the roof of this retail store,” the department said in a statement. “Once on the scene, firefighters evacuated the building and went to the roof to investigate. Crews discovered an air handling unit on fire. Firefighters deployed a single hose line and quickly extinguished the fire. The fire did not extend beyond the roof.”

Staff was allowed to return inside the building and retrieve their personal belongings about an hour after the building was evacuated. While staff reported smelling gas and smoke inside the building, the internal fire sprinkler system was not activated.

