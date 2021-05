DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are at the scene of a fire near East Grand Avenue and North Calhoun Street.

Calls went out late Saturday afternoon.

Smoke could be seen for miles.

One witness told WCIA the smoke was so thick when the fire first started that he could hardly see the sun coming through.

This is a developing story. WCIA has a crew at the scene and will share updates as we learn more details.