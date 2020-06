DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire early this morning.

This happened at 1600 block of East Condit Street just before 1:00 a.m.

Crews say the fire started on the stove top and made its way to the cabinets above.

They quickly brought it under control.

No one was hurt and no was home at the time of the fire.