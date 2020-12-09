Crews respond to deadly semi-truck crash

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham firefighters say one person has died after their semi-truck crashed early Wednesday morning on I-70 at the I-57 interchange.

A press release from the Effingham Fire Department says crews responded at 1:30 a.m. to the reported crash.

Fire Chief Bob Tutko says a semi-truck loaded with dog food was heading eastbound on I-70 when it ran off of the roadway on the southbound I-57 ramp.

The release says there were skid marks that stretched 300-feet-long on the highway before the semi-truck ran off of the left shoulder of the road and flipped over.

Firefighters say Illinois State Police troopers were the first at the scene and saw the semi-truck was already fully engulfed in flames.

Chief Tutko says the truck was fully consumed by the fire when they arrived, adding the lone driver was found dead inside the cab.

Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes was called to the scene, and is working with a trucking company to identify the driver and notify their family.

Effingham Fire was assisted at the scene by Altamont Fire Protection District, who brought a water tender and personnel. Heartland Towing and Recovery helped with wreckage removal.

Firefighters say they remained on scene to spread out the cargo and extinguish pockets of fire.

The release says crews cleared the scene at 5:30 a.m.