Crews respond to crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders are working at the scene of a crash in Champaign.

It happened around 9 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Garden Hills Drive.

WCIA’s news team witnessed a man being pulled out from under a car. He was then placed onto a stretcher. There was a crushed bicycle next to him.

People in the area say the driver of the car and the bicyclist crashed into each other.

WCIA’s news team is working to learn the condition of the man who was pulled out from underneath the car.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when available.