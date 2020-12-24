Crews respond to Christmas eve apartment fire

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters say no one was hurt after a fire broke out in a Savoy apartment complex.

The call went out at 7:15 a.m. on Christmas eve for a building on Paddock Drive off of Curtis Road.

It started in the kitchen of one of the units. The Savoy Fire Department (SFD) says when firefighters arrived at the scene, they found smoke and flames inside and the residents were already outside.

In a Facebook post, SFD says there was heavy fire damage on the first floor and heavy smoke damage on the second floor. Additionally, there were high temperatures on the second floor.

The SFD posting adds people were sleeping in the second story of the complex when a smoke detector on the first floor woke them up.

“They were able to evacuate the premises and call 911,” the post says. “Neighbors and local support agencies are currently assisting the occupants.”

Fire crews say they were able to quickly put the blaze. An MTD bus was called to the scene to help keep people warm.

ORIGINAL STORY: SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters say no one was hurt after a fire broke out in a Savoy apartment complex.

It happened Christmas eve morning on Paddock Drive off of Curtis Road.

It started in the kitchen of the units. The Savoy Fire Department says firefighters found smoke and flames on arrival.

It adds crews contained the fire to the unit it started in.

The fire department had to evacuate the building. Additionally, an MTD bus was called to the scene to help keep people warm.