Crews respond to apartment fire

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Taylorville Fire Department (TFD) knocked down a fire Wednesday night in an apartment building.

TFD says in a Facebook post it happened near Grand Boulevard and Fairway Avenue. Arriving at the scene, firefighters say they found heavy fire coming from the second floor.

TFD says they got the fire under control, searched the building, and salvaged what they could save. It adds their crews contained most of the fire to the apartment it had started in.

Fire crews that responded to the scene include Owaneco, Stonington, Edinburg, Midland, Morrisonville-Palmer, and Assumption. Dunn Ambulance was at the scene on standby, and Taylorville Police also provided assistance.

Firefighters say all residents of the apartment building were displaced, “but with the help of family, friends, and the American Red Cross, we were able to find them somewhere safe to spend Thanksgiving.”

No one was hurt by the fire, TFD says, adding that the building was extensively damaged.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.