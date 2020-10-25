Crews respond to apartment fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur firefighters say an apartment building was extensively damaged Sunday morning after it caught fire.

Crews were called out just before 7 a.m. to a structure fire near Church and Division streets.

Captain Adam Ruderman says the first engine at the scene found a lot of smoke and fire in the front room on the first floor of the building.

The structure was a house that had been divided into four apartments.

Ruderman says the neighbor reported that the building was supposedly vacant — but crews found items in a kitchen that were either left behind or were being used by an unlisted occupant.

Nobody was found inside the building. Although the fire doesn’t appear suspicious, the captain says the cause is still under investigation.

No firefighters were hurt during the response.

