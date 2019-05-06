Crews respond to 2-vehicle accident Video Video Video

UPDATE: 6 p.m., 5/6/2019

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Authorities have released the name of a woman who died in a crash Monday afternoon.

It happened near Cardinal Road and Rising Road in Champaign County. The coroner says 42-year-old Ilsa Walden was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The sheriff's office says Walden's vehicle was stopped in the middle of the intersection. They say another driver couldn't stop and hit her vehicle. The second driver involved will be okay.

Police are still investigating.

Original: 1 p.m., 5/6/2019

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Authorities are on the scene of a two vehicle accident.

It happened about noon at Staley and Cardinal roads. No word on injuries.