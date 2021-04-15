Crews rescue person from overturned semi-truck after crash

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders were called out to a semi-truck that rolled over in a crash Wednesday and trapped one person inside.

It happened at 7:34 a.m. on Emery Road near Midway Road, west of Argenta.

When police got to the scene, they found a semi on its side and there were power poles and other lines down. The truck was also leaking fuel.

Argenta-Oreana Fire, Hickory Point Fire and Maroa Fire were both called in to help.

The driver of the truck was pulled from the vehicle and airlifted from the scene.

