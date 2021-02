HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team is commending city firefighters, Vermilion County 911 dispatchers, and several other people after a dog was rescued from an icy lake.

A Facebook post says John Yaden and Pete Polomski pulled the dog out of the water, with help from Sherry Klemme and Kathleen Orcutt.

“The dog is now recovering at the veterinarian and her owner has been found,” says HART on Facebook. “Now this is a great show of what can happen when people work together!”