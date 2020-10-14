Crews put out morning fire

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are on scene of a mobile home fire in Urbana.

Firefighters responded to the house around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday near the corner of Crystal Lake Drive and Cunningham Avenue.

They worked to douse heavy smoke and flames when they got there.

A man living right next door to the victims of the house fire says his neighbors made it out safely, but a few of their cats died.

The man says he woke up to the smell of smoke and popping sounds.

His neighbors told him their home caught fire after it started on the stove top.