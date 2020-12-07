Crews put out fire in apartment

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters knocked down an apartment fire Sunday night.

A press release from the Champaign Fire Department (CFD) says crews responded at 9:51 p.m. to a reported fire in an apartment building near Sangamon Drive and Mattis Avenue.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire that was contained to a single unit, the release says.

Firefighters say the report came in as smoke coming from a single-story four-unit apartment building.

When they got to the scene, crews brought out a single hose line and quickly extinguished a fire found inside a bedroom.

CFD said as of Sunday evening that the cause was undetermined, as investigators were still working at the scene.

The apartment’s residents weren’t home at the time of the fire, the release says, and they were displaced by the fire damage.

The fire department says no one was hurt.

“The Champaign Fire Department reminds all citizens to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan. Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.”