SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Sangamon County are asking for the public's help with solving a string of burglaries to two gas stations in January.

A press release from Sangamon County Crime Stoppers says the Phillips 66 / Ayerco gas station, 430 E. Stanford Street, was burglarized at 4 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, and again at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18.