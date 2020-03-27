Crews on scene of fire; neighbors hear explosion

Breaking News
GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews from six fire departments are on the scene of a fire.

It happened before 8 p.m. on Thursday south of Georgetown. Emergency crews were called to Old Dam Road. Neighbors were evacuated and people in the surrounding area say they could hear an explosion. Some say it was strong enough to rattle their walls. The Fire Marshal is on scene investigating.

Ridge Farm Fire and Rescue posted this to its Facebook page around 9:45 p.m.:

“We are sure that everyone is aware of the explosion in Georgetown. We ask that each and everyone of you please be respectful and keep the roads clear for emergency personnel.”

Ridge Farm Fire and Rescue

This is a developing story.

