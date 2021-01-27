Crews locate, put out house fire after responding to report of smoke in area

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire crews say a Tuesday night call to check on a report of smoke in an area turned into a working structure fire.

Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough says they sent out Engine 2 around 8:45 p.m. to the scene near Hoover and Henry streets.

“When they got on scene, there was fire in the rear of the residence,” he says. “Then we made it a general alarm, and had three engines, two trucks, battalion chief comes out.”

The chief adds the fire was extinguished in 5 minutes. He says one person was living in the house and is displaced by the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

Blough says fire investigations responded, and no cause has yet been determined. Additionally, damages were estimated between $20,000-$25,000.

“Someone called in smoke in the area,” he says, “and sometimes it can lead to us finding a house fire. If there’s smoke in the area, it’s a good idea to call 911 and have us check the neighborhood.”