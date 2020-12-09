Crews knock down house fire

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Volunteer Fire Protection District says no one is hurt after a house fire Tuesday night near Charleston.

It happened at 1711 Beech Tree Road, which is just off of Illinois Route 16 — about 10 minutes west of Charleston.

A press release from Chief Fred Reynolds says the call came in just before 9 p.m., adding crews arrived on scene within 5 minutes.

Firefighters surveyed the house and found fire coming from the basement on the back side of the house, the release says.

Crews pulled out a hose line, firefighters say, and started an aggressive attack on the blaze.

The release says the resident of the home — who reported the fire in — made it out safely with their dog.

Fire crews says no one was found inside the house, and the fire was contained to the basement.

The release says the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause. Chief Reynolds says arson is not suspected.