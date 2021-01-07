Crews knock down house fire

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighting crews put out a fire Wednesday night inside a Mattoon home.

A press release from the Mattoon Fire Department (MFD) says the call went out at 8:43 p.m. for a structure fire near Annis Avenue and 14th Street.

They arrived at the scene and found smoke coming from the front of the house. The resident told firefighters she came home and discovered there was a fire inside, the release says.

No one else was in the building. The release says crews went inside and put out the fire — containing it to the room it started in.

Firefighters remained on scene to check the upper levels of the home for fire extension.

The release says the building sustained extensive heat and smoke damage, as well as water damage. Additionally, no one was hurt.

Investigators say they’re still working to learn how it started and that the fire appears to be accidental in nature.

Crews left the scene around 11:15 p.m. MFD was assisted by Charleston Fire, Mattoon Police, Coles-Moultrie County 911, and Ameren.