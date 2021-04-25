Crews knock down fire in Dollar General

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Fire Department crews put out a fire Sunday morning at a Dollar General store.

It happened before 10 a.m. on Wabash Avenue near Corbin Street.

Springfield Firefighters Local 37 says on Facebook that Engine 9 crews found a fire inside the building and have knocked it down.

First responders then checked the building to see if anyone is inside, according to the posts.

A mobile ventilation unit was brought to the scene. The fire union says it’s a large fan that’s mounted on a truck to help air out large buildings.

Crews say they are working to get in touch with the business owner.

It’s unclear yet whether anyone was inside at the time and if any injuries occurred.

This is a developing story.