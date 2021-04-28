Crews knock down fire at agricultural building

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire crews in Maroa responded Wednesday morning after heavy smoke was seen coming from a structure.

A Facebook post from the Maroa Fire Department says it happened before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters say when they got to the scene, heavy smoke was coming from an agricultural storage building.

Crews then put out the fire. They were assisted by Argenta-Oreana, Clinton, Hickory Point, and Kenney fire departments.

Firefighters cleared the scene around 9 a.m.

“Thank you to all the firefighters and departments that responded,” the post says.