Crews knock down early morning house fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people are displaced after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a Danville home.

Fire Cpt. Aaron Marcott says crews responded just before 2 a.m. to the scene at Elizabeth Street and Bryan Avenue.

When they got there, he said firefighters found heavy fire on the first floor of the house. He added everybody was out of the building when they arrived.

Marcott says it took about 15-20 minutes to get the blaze under control. Additionally, crews worked for a couple of hours on overhaul.

The fire captain says the cause is under investigation. He also says three adults and one child were displaced and the American Red Cross was contacted.

No one was hurt by the fire. Marcott says the residents were woken up by their smoke detector.

Damages were evaluated at $38,000 to the property and $10,000 to contents, he says. There was heavy fire damage on the north side of the home. Marcott says the fire was brought under very quickly.

Crews cleared the scene at 4:41 a.m.