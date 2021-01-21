Crews investigate house fire started in kitchen

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was hurt in a house fire yesterday around 9:30 p.m. Westville fire crews were called to 30 Arlington Drive. They saw light smoke coming out of both ends of the house when they arrived.

There were five people inside the home when the fire started. Police helped them get outside safely.

Westville Fire Chief Bob Ellis says crews had to tear the ceiling out of the kitchen because that’s where the main part of the fire was. They believe it was an electrical fire. They say a lot of the home’s insulation was burnt. Damage is estimated around $10,000.