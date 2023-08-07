GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — It’s an emotional day for some in Ford County. Many people spent their days watching a piece of their town get torn down in front of their eyes.

It comes three months after a fire destroyed three buildings in the heart of Downtown Gibson City. Apartments were ruined and businesses were forced to close.

“The street was full of smoke so we couldn’t have anybody in, it was very sad,” Nicole Falck, an esthetician at a nearby salon, said.

The pile of rubble at 9th and Sangamon used to be the walls of a restaurant. The inside of small businesses, even the home of some who lived in the upstairs apartment units.

Piles of bricks are now a reminder of what used to stand downtown.

“It’s just really sad because it’s a really old building in town,” Falck said.

Dan Dickey, the town’s mayor, considers them landmarks in Gibson City.

“You can’t replace a building like this,” he said. “You can replace it but it’ll never be the same.”

But he knows it had to happen. He said two of the buildings were condemned right off the bat because of the fire. Later on, Blue Star Cafe asked to be condemned because of the fire and water damage.

“The buildings were weakened and we were worried about them coming down. It’s a safety issue,” Dickey noted.

It’s been an emotional few months in Gibson City with a fire breaking out across the street just nine months prior.

Now, the town is rallying together to fill the spaces and help the business owners feel at home in downtown once again.

The mayor knows the town isn’t going to give up, and Flack hopes the businesses that were there before can reopen.

Dickey is ready to make that happen.

“I have talked to the owners, they all want to rebuild,” Dickey said. “It is private property, so if they decide to do that, the city will assist them in any way we can to get new properties built at these locations.”

One good thing to come out of this, “A Renee” was able to reopen over the weekend. The boutique was destroyed in the fire. It’s now open across the street. The Blue Star Cafe is open down the street across the street from Casey’s in town.