Crews clean up severe storm damage

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Severe thunderstorms disrupted a calm spring day. Now, several communities are left with clean-up.

The storm brought downed power lines, power outages and even knocked over semi trucks.

Power was knocked out for a lot of people in Argenta and Oreana. Wind snapped several power poles along Route 48 between the two towns. Ameren workers said they are working to get more crews out for repairs.

These are the main lines that feed power to the two towns. The crew that was out there said they are unsure if power will be restored Wednesday night because they are still assessing the damage.

Two semi-trucks overturned on I-55 between Springfield and Lincoln. One was traveling north, the other was going south. Police have cleared the roads, but traffic was backed up from the southbound crash.