CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Lanes are open again after a crash on I-57 near Pesotum (milepost 221). At least two vehicles were involved; one was a semi-truck.

First responders arrived to the scene just before 1:00 a.m. Thursday. Crews reduced the southbound lanes to one, as they worked to clean the area.

The lanes opened again at 3:00 a.m.

We are working to learn whether anyone was hurt.