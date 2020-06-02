Crews battle multiple fires overnight

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) —Decatur firefighters had a long night as they battled three separate fires overnight.

The first happened at 843 North Edward street around 11:15 last night. Officials say it was a vacant home.



The second happened at 761 East Lincoln avenue around 1:45 this morning.

This was also a vacant home and is being reported as a total loss.

Another fire started around 2:30 this morning at South 19th and East Lawrence streets.

Officials say this was a garage fire and that no one was hurt.

The cause of these fires are being investigated.