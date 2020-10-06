Crews battle hog farm fire into early morning hours

Fire crews put out flames at a hog farm outside of Beardstown. Photo by Brian DeLoche of the Cass County Star-Gazette. Used with permission.

BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Beardstown Fire and Ambulance Chief Brian Becker says a large number of hogs will have to be put down after a fire destroyed a containment facility that was nearly full.

The Beardstown Fire Department was called out to the fire at 9:46 p.m. Monday at Win Productions LLC, 6324 Pilger Lane.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a large structure completely involved in flames.

Becker said their crews began their initial attack, and mutual assistance was called out from the Arenzville and Meredosia fire departments. They had to haul in water due to the rural location of the farm.

“With the help of those departments, and also the Beardstown Ambulance service, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and Beardstown Police,” Becker said, “they were able to contain the damage to one of the long buildings and stop the spread of the fire to the rest of the farm.”

The department’s last truck cleared the scene after 1 a.m. Tuesday, and fire crews left the station at 3 a.m.



Becker said that the hogs that were in the confinement building will have to be euthanized. He added the sheriff’s office and Beardstown Police remained on scene after fire crews left and helped contain the animals from escaping and getting onto the roadways.

“Everyone did a fantastic job,” he said. “We’re thankful for mutual aid and community support.

“We were able to save quite a bit of property. Although it’s a tragedy for that farm, it could have been a lot worse.”

He said the building that caught fire was a total loss, and he estimated losses as over $100,000.

Becker said the piglet building was not damaged by the fire. He also said the cause is under investigation.

Producers note: The Cass County Star-Gazette contributed images to this article.