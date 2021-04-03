Crews battle early morning fire at restaurant

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews with the Champaign Fire Department were on the scene of an early morning fire at local restaurant – Li’l Porgy’s.

We spoke to CFD’s Randy Smith who says the fire started in a commercial cooking pit around 5:50 this morning. It extended to the roof from the exhaust flue.

The fire department got multiple calls from nearby drivers who say they saw flames. When we were there, smoke could be seen coming out of the roof.

Smith says there were no injuries. Firefighters were cleaning and packing up their equipment around 7.

Crews are still investigating, but they say the fire was an accident and was mostly contained to that cooking appliance.

Lil Porgy’s was not a total loss, according to Smith. It will be closed for a few days.