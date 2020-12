SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield are responding to a structure fire Sunday morning.

The Springfield Fire Department (SFD) says crews were called out to Factory Street and Ridgely Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Several callers reported flames showing through the roof of the Lincoln Cab building, a SFD Facebook post says.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, the fire department called in extra help.

Provided by Springfield Fire Department

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information when available.