Crews at two separate fires

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — All the city’s firefighters were called in to battle two early morning fires. Crews responded to a fire in a home in the 1200-block of McKinley about 1:30 am. It’s likely a total loss.

Fire at 1200-block McKinley

Lt. Chris McMahon says it’s believed the fire started in a bedroom and possibly a second spot. It’s unknown if it was abandoned because it was furnished, but gas and electricity were disconnected. The cause is unknown. Firefighters went inside the structure briefly, but left when it was determined the building wasn’t sound. It’s when the roof collapsed.

Crews also responded to a fire threatening three buildings at New York and Harmon about 2 am. Firefighters controlled the burn because the structures were scheduled to be demolished in two months. They are located at a consolidation demolition site where Carle is scheduled to build a new facility. The gas and electricity had been disconnected.

A single family home and apartment building were destroyed. No word on the condition of the third structure. No one was hurt in either fire. Authorities do not know if the scenes are connected in any way. At one point, crews were stretched so thin, they would have had to call in other departments if a third scene occurred. It did not reach that point.