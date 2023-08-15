GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — When you drive through Our Town Gibson City, you probably go right through the busiest intersection downtown. That’s 8th Street and Sangamon Avenue.

If you look to the side, you’ll see the town’s newest mural.

Morgan Welborn, the muralist, said she wanted to showcase the community that makes Gibson City what it is. It’s a small town with a big heart, and each painted polaroid photo on the side of Jelco Supply tells a different story capturing exactly that.

“Gibson City has been rooted in agriculture since day one,” Welborn said.

She got to work in Our Town Gibson City, the town where she learned how to paint to begin with.

“I needed a big senior project, and one of my high school teachers had a room that had no windows in it,” she explained. “So we came up with the idea to paint as if the walls were blown out of the school. What would you see to the west?”

That project was a catalyst for her artistic career and led her to create the town’s first mural. She knows there are so many different aspects of the town, and they wanted to include that in each part of the painting.

One part of the painting includes an M&W wagon. The company was founded in Gibson City.

“It’s one of the staple ag pillars of our community,” Welborn described. “A lot of people have stopped by and said that’s their favorite part because that’s what brought their family to Gibson City.”

Other photos show a young boy with a red tractor, vegetables from a garden, a sunset and even soybeans.

“The most specific reason I chose them is that everyone knows what an ear of corn looks like. Not everyone knows what an actual soybean looks like,” she said. “I wanted to bring those up close and personal for them to see that a farmers’ hands they do get dirty, they’re very involved.”

Welborn poured 80 to 90 hours into painting it, and always enjoyed it when people would stop by to say “hi” in the process.

“It’s great recognition for the town and the community,” Welborn said. “Bring some light to downtown after we’ve had the two fires and the flooding and all of that kind of destruction. Let’s bring some brightness and color back to the community.”

Welborn is getting ready to start another mural in town. The next one will go on the side of H&R Block right by the busy stoplight on 47 on your way into town.