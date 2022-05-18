URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Ross Booker of St. Joseph, Illinois was a month away from his 21st birthday when he was hit by a car and later died at an Urbana hospital in early March.

Booker was a volunteer firefighter for the St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Protection District and a sophomore studying diesel mechanics at Parkland College. He was also a tow truck driver for Tatman’s Towing in Urbana, which is the hat he was wearing when a teenage driver struck him.

On the night of March 5, Booker was using a broom and bucket to clean up the road at the intersection of S Neil Street and Windsor Road in Champaign following another car wreck. Dash camera footage from a Champaign Police squad car and a tow truck shows the 20-year-old sweeping in reflective clothing near the emergency vehicles with flashing lights on.

Booker walked out of camera view before the moment he was hit, according to Champaign Police detective Robert DeLong who traced the timeline at the Champaign County Courthouse Wednesday.

The 16-year-old driver, who DeLong described as “fully cooperative and distraught”, was originally charged with improper lane passing involving an emergency vehicle, a Scott’s Law violation. The law requires drivers to slow down and change lanes, if possible, when approaching stationary emergency vehicles with lights activated.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz divulged in court Wednesday that the 16-year-old was driving in the proper lane that police left open to through traffic. DeLong said the teenager from Tolono told police on the scene that he was driving in the left lane, which they took to mean the lane that was blocked off to clear up debris. The dashcam footage later revealed he was in the right lane, the only southbound lane open to traffic, leaving no option for the driver to change lanes.

That charge was dropped in court Wednesday. Instead, the teenager was convicted of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, a petty offense. Rietz said even though police records show he wasn’t speeding, he should’ve slowed down at the “chaotic intersection.”

Associate Judge Adam Dill handed down a $500 fine and the 16-year-old’s driver’s license will be revoked. It’s unclear how long he will be without a license because state statute does not provide a time frame for how long he could be barred from re-applying through the Illinois Secretary of State’s office.

Booker’s mother, Marita Booker said after the hearing she’s “glad that there will not be court supervision,” something the teenager asked the judge for directly, citing his job in Champaign which is about 10 miles from his home in Tolono.

“That was a win for us. That was a win for Ross and he deserved a win,” Marita Booker said.

Court supervision wouldn’t have guaranteed the defendant could keep his license, but it would’ve kept the traffic conviction off of his record.

Some states have laws that could bring a traffic offense up to a criminal charge if it resulted in great bodily harm. It can only come with a fine and a revoked license as the law stands in Illinois.

“There’s nothing in the traffic law that elevates what we call a petty offense, a fine-only offense, up to a higher class of offense because of a fatality. It’s just not covered by Illinois law,” the State’s Attorney explained.

Rietz said state lawmakers have made it clear to her that they are not open to “criminalizing negligence.”

“That’s their position on that issue,” she said when reporters asked if elevated penalties are, or ever have been, a conversation she’s broached at the Statehouse.



Marita Booker said if given the chance, she’d like to “visit with legislators about having the law looked at” in hopes of protecting first responders and other tow truck drivers like her son in the future “no matter where they are.”

VIDEO: Marita Booker talks about who her son Ross Booker was, and who he was going to be

About a month and a half after her son’s death, Marita said she and her husband, Dave Booker, witnessed a car wreck.

“We watched people racing by, we watched people not slowing down and Tatman’s Towing came to the rescue of those drivers,” she said.

“And we watched people fly by those guys that we know and who have come to be family to us, so I don’t know what it’s going to take for people to slow down. Apparently losing our son wasn’t enough.”

The mother of two, including Ross and his older brother Anthony, called on every parent with teenage drivers on the road to sit down and share her son’s story.

“Let them watch this,” she said. “Let them see what happens when they take their eyes off of the road for a moment. You can’t. People die because of it. Our son died because of that.”