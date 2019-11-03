Crash shuts down traffic on I-55

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State police are warning people to take avoid leaving the capital city southbound on Interstate 55 after two vehicles crashed on Sunday afternoon.

Multiple emergency vehicles were on scene at last report. The wreckage and response crews resulted in a traffic jam and at forced at least one lane to shut down.

Authorities requested people to consider taking alternate routes to avoid the area.

“District 9 Troopers are currently on the scene of a two vehicle crash on southbound I-55 at milepost 88,” a spokesman for the Illinois State Police said. “With multiple emergency personnel on scene, motorist are urged to use caution in the area or seek an alternate route.”

There is no immediate word on the status of the passengers in the accident.