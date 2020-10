PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers are on the scene of the car crash on I-57 near Paxton and have shut down part of the interstate.

An emailed statement from Illinois State Police (ISP) says northbound traffic on I-57 is being detoured onto Route 45 at the Paxton exit. They expect the closure to last for about two hours during crash reconstruction.

ISP adds the crash involves at least two cars. No further information was immediately available.