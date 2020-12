DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — DeWitt County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a wreck on Illinois Route 54.

Police say the road will be closed for an extended period of time because of an over-turned semi-truck

Deputies say eastbound traffic is being rerouted south to Illinois Route 10, and westbound traffic is being diverted south at Main Street and Route 54 in Farmer City to County Highway 4.