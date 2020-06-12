One dead after multiple crashes on I-57

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) —State police say one person is dead after cars crashed on I-57 south of Mattoon.

Five cars were backed up about five miles because of a crash.
A sixth car didn’t slow down and crashed into another car that was stopped in the backup, then hit a semi.

The trailer of that semi went into the left lane and hit another semi.
That first car also hit a 59-year-old driver from Charleston who then crashed into the back of another car.

We don’t know the details about the original crash yet.
All lanes are now back open.

