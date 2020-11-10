Crash leads to DUI charges for driver

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers say a 45-year-old Pekin man whose truck was stopped in the roadway led to a three-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning north of Fisher.

A press release from Illinois State Police Nelson Towery, 45, was the driver of a white 2004 Chevrolet truck that was sitting in the northbound lanes of Illinois Route 47, about one-half mile south of County Road 3300 North.

The lights on his truck were also turned off.

Adetunji Adegoke, 66, of Woodridge, was driving a white 2020 International semi-truck north on Route 47, and swerved to avoid hitting Towery’s truck.

The trailer then detached from Adegoke’s semi-truck, causing it to overturn. It came to rest in the southbound lanes, blocking traffic.

Bettykay Benningfield, 66, of Gibson City, was driving a silver 2017 Chevrolet SUV that crashed in the rear of the overturned trailer.

Adegoke and Towery were not hurt from the crash. Benningfield was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment — she is expected to survive.

Towery was issued a notice to appear in court for driving under the influence of drugs, improper stopping on a roadway, and driving an uninsured car.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers say the roadway was closed for about 2.5 hours.