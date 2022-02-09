CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A car crash involving a firetruck sent both drivers to the hospital Wednesday morning.

Around 7:30, a car collided with a Champaign firetruck at the intersection of Neil and Green Streets. The firetruck was on its way to a scene, according to Champaign Fire Chief Gary Ludwig.

Chief Ludwig said both a firefighter and the driver of the car were sent to the hospital, adding, “They weren’t hurt too badly and should be okay.”

Both were wearing their seatbelts.

Neil Street was blocked off from W. Healy St. to Green St. for about an hour. The chief said officials are still investigating exactly what happened.