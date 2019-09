CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)-- A company that makes products for people around the world is getting advice from students at the University of Illinois. Proctor and Gamble is opening its first Smart Lab on campus. It's hiring students for a corporate innovation center.

Plus, it's hoping to get fresh ideas and input from students, so it can improve products and services and expose students to job opportunities. A representative for the company says this will help prepare interns for the workforce.