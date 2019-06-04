Crash after metal falls off trailer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash on southbound I-57 near Effingham.

State Police say a car was pulling a trailer with metal on it when part of the load fell off. The metal hit another car and caused several others to swerve to avoid getting hit as well.

Two semis were able to brake to avoid a crash, but one was rear ended by a U-Haul towing a Jeep. The driver of that U-Haul was air lifted to the hospital while the passengers in the towed Jeep were taken by an ambulance. One of the semi drivers was taken to the hospital as well.