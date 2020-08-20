CPD: Two hurt, one dead in early morning shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police said they’ve started an active homicide investigation after a 34-year-old woman died early Thursday morning and two others were hurt in a shooting near Fourth and Hill streets.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department (CPD) said officers responded to a shots fired report at 1:51 a.m. Thursday to the 400 block of East Hill Street. Arriving at the scene, they found three people who were hurt by the gunfire.

A 20-year-old man had a gunshot graze wound on his back, and a 42-year-old woman was shot twice, once in her left leg, and again in her lower back. They were taken to an area hospital and police say they are expected to survive.

The third shooting victim, a 34-year-old woman, had a life-threatening gunshot wound and was rushed to a local hospital. Police say she died a short time later.

CPD said their initial investigation found that the three victims were outside of a house standing near a parked car when they were shot at from an open area across the street by “unknown assailant(s).”

No suspect information was immediately available, and no arrests have been made as of Thursday morning. CPD continues their investigation into the shooting.

Police are also asking anyone in the area with outdoor video camera systems to contact them, as that may assist their investigation.

If you have any information, you can contact police at 217-351-4545 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this shooting.