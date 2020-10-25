CPD officers rescue kitten from storm drain

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A police officer in Champaign made a new friend on Saturday.

A Facebook post from the Champaign Police Department says it received several reports of a stray kitten stuck in a storm drain.

“Officer McElwee showed up, crawled down into the drain and was able to rescue the kitten,” the post stated. “She used toys to help get the kitten to trust and come to her, and now she has a new pet!”

The post added McElwee lost her mask during the rescue, and after recovering the kitten she replaced it with a spare one from another officer.