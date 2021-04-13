CPD: Man caught carrying heroin and meth after domestic battery incident

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 30-year-old man is behind bars on drug and domestic battery charges after police say he hit someone with a large Bluetooth speaker.

A press release from the Charleston Police Department says officers were called out at 8:24 a.m. Friday after domestic battery was reported near Jefferson Avenue and Sixth Street.

Related Content 3 arrests for possession of meth

Officers say when they got to the scene, the victim told them 30-year-old Garret J. Howlett struck them with a large Bluetooth speaker and placed his forearm across their neck.

As they were investigating the battery, police say they found evidence of drug dealing and use. Officers say they seized a bag containing less than half a gram of meth, and two bags holding a combined weight of one gram of heroin.

CPD says they found Howlett one block away from the scene. Police say they took him to the hospital for treatment of a prior wound to his leg. After he was released, officers say they took him into custody.

Howlett, who is from Charleston, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and delivering a controlled substance, CPD says. He is booked at the Coles County Jail on a $50,000 bond.