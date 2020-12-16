CPD lieutenant retiring after 25 years

CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police Lieutenant Bruce Ramseyer is announcing his retirement following a 25-year career with the City of Champaign.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department (CPD) says Ramseyer’s last day will be Friday, Dec. 18.

“It has been an honor to have worked in this noble profession with such great people and committed law enforcement professionals at the Champaign Police Department,” says Ramseyer in the release. “I am thankful to my family, friends, and coworkers for helping me along in my career, and to the many members of the community who have allowed me to serve this city that I proudly call home.

“I walk away a happy man with many positive relationships and memories that will last me a lifetime.”

CPD says Ramseyer started as a patrol officer in October 1995. Before that, he served 4 years in the U.S. Army after getting his Bachelor of Science degree from Western Illinois University in law enforcement administration.

Police say Ramseyer was instrumental in the training and development of probationary officers. He also was responsible for managing complex crime scenes, advancing the department’s community engagement initiative, and supervising the daily activities of the four different patrol shifts.

The positions he has held include:

Patrol Officer

Field Training Officer

Downtown Walking Unit

Patrol Sergeant

Crime Scene Unit Sergeant

Field Training Unit Commander

Professional Standards Lieutenant

Patrol Lieutenant

He was also the 2006 CPD Officer of the Year. The release says Ramseyer is widely known for his “positive spirit, sense of humor, and putting his fellow officers and the community above himself.”

He’s received several department commendations, according to the release, and was presented the 2011 Distinguished Leadership Award by Chief of Police Anthony Cobb.

“Throughout his distinguished career, he helped plan, coordinate and volunteer for several Special Olympics Fundraisers and became one of WIXY radio’s most popular recurring guest for more than a decade,” the release says.

“Bruce has always understood the importance of relationships and community engagement, bringing law enforcement and our residents closer together through education, volunteering, social media, department tours and any other way possible — if a laugh or smile was in order, Lt. Ramseyer was on the call,” said Chief Cobb. “The positive impact he has made on our department and the community is nearly impossible to measure. His leadership, mentorship and selfless public safety service will be missed by thousands across our city, and we wish him the very best in retirement.”