CPD: Four arrested after home invasion

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested two men and a woman early Sunday morning who allegedly broke into a Charleston home and battered two people inside — including one child.

A press release from the Charleston Police Department (CPD) said officers responded to a reported home invasion in progress just before 2 a.m. Sunday near West Locust Avenue and North Division Street.

Police discovered that an adult female inside that home had minor injuries after the home invasion. The release added a 1-year-old child, who the victim and one of the suspects had in common, was also left with minor injuries.

Both were treated and released by paramedics with the Charleston Fire Department.

The four suspects got back into their car and fled the scene, but were later arrested while on their way back to Mattoon. They were named as Kaaba H. Phillips, 24, Laticia B. McNuckle, 38, Dashawn A. Hanton, 26, and Dezera N. Hanton, 24.

All four were Mattoon residents and were booked at the Coles County Jail. Phillips, McNuckle, and Dezera Hanton were charged with battery, aggravated battery of a child, and home invasion. DaShawn Hanton was charged with criminal trespassing.

Laticia B. McNuckle

Dezera N. Hanton

Dashawn A. Hanton

Kaaba H. Phillips, also the father of the 1-year-old child who was hurt.

The Coles County Sheriff’s Department, the Eastern Illinois Police Department, and the Mattoon Police Department assisted with the response.