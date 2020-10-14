CPD: CVS Pharmacy robbed by man with long gun

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating an armed robbery Tuesday night at a Champaign business.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department (CPD) says officers responded around 9 p.m. Tuesday to a reported robbery at CVS Pharmacy, 101 W. Green St.

Officers learned that a man walked into the business with a long gun and demanded money from an employee.

Police said the man fled from the business on a bicycle with an undisclosed amount of money. He was seen heading west from the store.

He was described as a white man, about 6-feet tall, and was possibly in his 30s. The man was wearing a white stocking cap over a black cap, black sunglasses, a dark hoodie, dark shorts, white socks, and white flip-flops.

He also had a green or black backpack.

Champaign police say they are actively investigating this robbery and ask anyone with additional information to contact them at 217-351-454.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com, or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this robbery.